by: Justin Sacher
Posted: Feb 28, 2022 / 12:04 AM PST
Updated: Feb 28, 2022 / 12:04 AM PST
After freezing nights last week, Valley temperatures are climbing.
Fresno reached a high of 69 degrees Saturday afternoon. The average high this time of year is 64 degrees.
Temperatures will continue to climb with highs nearing 80 on Wednesday.
