Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Warming this weekend

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures were much cooler Friday. Fresno reached a high of 67 degrees Friday afternoon.

The average high for this time of year is now 65 degrees. Friday is the coolest day until Wednesday when the next storm system arrives.

Wednesday brings the first chance of wet weather this season — but not a very big chance. The Valley looks to remain dry. Expect gusty winds and much cooler temperatures.

Light rain will fall in the Sierra Nevada Foothills Wednesday and Thursday. Light snow will fall above 7,000 feet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com