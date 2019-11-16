Warming this weekend

Temperatures were much cooler Friday. Fresno reached a high of 67 degrees Friday afternoon.

The average high for this time of year is now 65 degrees. Friday is the coolest day until Wednesday when the next storm system arrives.

Wednesday brings the first chance of wet weather this season — but not a very big chance. The Valley looks to remain dry. Expect gusty winds and much cooler temperatures.

Light rain will fall in the Sierra Nevada Foothills Wednesday and Thursday. Light snow will fall above 7,000 feet.