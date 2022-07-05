YourCentralValley.com
by: Justin Sacher
Posted: Jul 5, 2022 / 12:30 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 5, 2022 / 12:30 PM PDT
Fresno reached a high of 89 degrees Independence Day.
The average high for Fresno this time of year is 97.
Fresno will reach 92 degrees Tuesday. Warming will continue all week until highs cross into the hundreds this weekend.
