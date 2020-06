Sunday was cool, pleasant and breezy.

Fresno reached a high of 76 degrees — a rare treat in June. The average high is now 90.

Temperatures will warm day-by-day much of the week.

For the third week in a row temperatures will be warmest midweek. This week, however, it looks like we’re going to avoid highs in the 100s… if barely.

The breezy weather ends Sunday evening and conditions remain dry all week.