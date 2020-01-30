Warmer days until Sunday

More sun and warmer afternoons are on the way through the rest of the week.

Highs will reach into the upper 60s — 68 degrees for a high Saturday afternoon — before a big drop in temperatures on Sunday.

The cooler air comes with a storm system that will bring a few showers to the Sierra. For the most part, this system will bring more wind than wet weather to Central California.

Fresno’s afternoon high of 54 degrees Wednesday is below the average of 57 degrees.

Low temperatures tonight will be a little cooler, while highs tomorrow will be a little warmer.

