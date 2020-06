Highs well into the hundreds are expected until Sunday.

Fresno reached a high of 104 degrees on Tuesday.

The average high this time of year is 94 degrees.

A Heat Advisory continues until Saturday evening.

Most Valley locations will see their warmest temperatures this week Friday and Saturday. Fresno is set to reach a high of 106.

Breezy and cooler weather arrive this weekend. Temperatures will be below average heading into the week ahead.