Warm weather all week

Sunday was nearly ten degrees above average in Fresno.

The temperature reached 71 degrees Sunday afternoon. The average high for this time of year is 62 degrees.

High temperatures are forecast to reach above this average every day this week. It’s thanks to a stalling ridge of high pressure providing dry, warm days for a stretch of time. High pressure ridges like this — blocking highs — are often more persistent than they may appear. While some computer models eventually show them breaking down, the timing is often misleading. There are more subtle factors than we can currently account for with confidence.

In other words, this dry and warm weather will continue for a stretch and eventually pass. But exactly when is very difficult to forecast. My best estimate is about this time next week. Stay tuned!