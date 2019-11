Fresno reached a high of 80 degrees Friday afternoon.

It’s more than 10 degrees above the average for this time of year.

The record is only 5 degrees warmer.

Temperatures won’t be this warm through the weekend, but they’ll still be well above average.

A blocking high persists off of California’s coast. It means we won’t be seeing much change in weather conditions soon. We’ll see clouds next week, temperatures nearing 80 degrees once again, and dry conditions through the week.