After a weak storm system brings showers and snow showers to mainly foothill and mountain areas, the week ahead will be warm and dry.

Fresno received no precipitation Saturday. But more than a half inch of rain fell at Shaver Lake.

Chances for more showers and snow showers are quickly ending.

High pressure takes control once again, boosting temperatures above-average and keeping the weather dry this next week.

Our next chance for wet weather arrives next Sunday.