Warm, dry days ahead

Warm and dry weather all this week.Temperatures reached the 90-degree mark this weekend. It’s the first 90 yet this year.We’ll see a couple more midweek.Temperatures cool back down by next weekend with highs near 80 — near average for this time of year.



Some high clouds and briefly-weakening high pressure made Sunday a little cooler than Saturday. Fresno reached 91 degrees Saturday.The same weak disturbance is also kicking up winds in the Western San Joaquin Valley as well as high mountain and desert areas.



Monday will be even cooler but still several degrees above average.

Heat starts to build again into midweek with highs crossing the 90-degree mark once again Tuesday and perhaps reaching 93 degrees Wednesday.



As the workweek ends another storm system is set to weaken high pressure over Central California.A strong low pressure system is set to push into the Pacific Northwest late next weekend.