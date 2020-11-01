Warm days continue

Fresno reached a high of 80 degrees again this. It continues our run of well above the average high temperatures for this time of year.

Above-average high temperatures stick with us on through the week ahead, even after falling into the 70s by midweek.

There’s a chance we could be on the southern end of a storm system that brings rain and snow to the west next weekend. A week away there’s still much that will change, but we’ll be watching closely.

