Warm days continue

Fresno reached a high of 80 degrees again this. It continues our run of well above the average high temperatures for this time of year.

Above-average high temperatures stick with us on through the week ahead, even after falling into the 70s by midweek.

There’s a chance we could be on the southern end of a storm system that brings rain and snow to the west next weekend. A week away there’s still much that will change, but we’ll be watching closely.

The GFS (pictured) and ECMWF forecast models bring chances for wet weather to Central California by next weekend.

