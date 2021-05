Mother’s Day will be sunny and warm.

Highs will end up in the upper-80s while breezy conditions develop near sunset. Wind gusts may reach into the 20+ MPH range during the evening.

Saturday was also warm.

Highs reach near 90 in the Valley Sunday.

The rest of the week will be even warmer. Expect a high of 98 degrees Wednesday — that’s just two degrees away from the hundreds!