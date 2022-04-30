Our gentle warming trend through the last couple days continues. Fresno reached an afternoon high of 84 degrees Saturday.

We’ll see low-to-mid 80s Sunday and much of next week. Fresno’s average high this time of year is 78 degrees. Record highs this time of year are near 100 degrees.

Quiet and pleasant weather this weekend but very windy conditions ahead this week around Cinco de Mayo. Then, the following week (May 9 +) will bring a major warmup sending high temperatures well into the hundreds! I want to give plenty of warning before these events given drought and fire risk and the fact that we’re not yet used to hot temperatures yet this year. It’s going to hit hard.

Whew!