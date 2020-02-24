Very warm week ahead

Foothill and mountain showers Saturday made way for sunshine and warming temperatures Sunday.

Fresno reached a high of 67 degrees Sunday afternoon.

The average high this time of year is 64 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure keeps the weather dry and warm through the workweek this week. In fact, temperatures will soar. We’ll be in the 80s by Friday, warm enough to set new records in the Valley.

Our next chance for wet weather arrives this next weekend. It may begin Saturday evening in some spots. The best chances for rain and mountain snow are Sunday. Stay tuned as we follow the direction and intensity of this storm system through the days ahead.

