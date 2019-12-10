Valley under dense fog advisory

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the San Joaquin Valley from 8 PM tonight until 11 AM Tuesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile. Give yourself extra time for the morning commute. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
