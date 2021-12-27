Valley rain, low mountain snow

Yet another cold storm system passes today with Valley rain and low mountain snow.

The bulk of precipitation associated with this cold front will fall before noon in Central California. It continues pushing south impacting I-5 and the Grapevine later this afternoon and evening.

Here’s the latest timing:

Cold temperatures are allowing snow levels to fall as low as 1,500 feet. This means snow in the foothills as precipitation crosses the area Monday.

Valley locations like Fresno will get about 0.25 rain. Mountain areas will get quite a bit of snow today. Expect some 2 feet of new snow at Shaver Lake, 8″ snow in Oakhurst, and 3 feet of snow at Huntington Lake.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the Sierra Nevada until 10:00 pm. Expect total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 feet in the mountains and up to 30 inches across the foothills. Snow levels 2,000 to 1,500 feet.