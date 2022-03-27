Winds still gusty in Central California as a storm system delivers wet weather to the area.

Expect southwest winds 25 to 25 miles per hour and occasional wind gusts up to 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for many of the Mountain Passes until 11 AM on Monday. Blowing dust may reduce visibilities in some locations. Strong wind gusts could blow around unsecured objects. Tree branches may be blow down. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. Highways affected include, but are not limited to Interstate 5, Highway’s 41, 46, 58, 152, 178, 198, U.S. Highway 395, and Highway 14.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect from Midnight tonight through Midnight on Monday Night. Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Isolated amounts up to 15 inches possible over the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.