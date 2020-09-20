Valley haze returns Sunday

Saturday was breezy at times. Wind speeds on the fires stayed mainly under 10 MPH, but every little increase in wind literally fuels wildfire because it provides more oxygen. Winds of 10-15 mph from the southwest diminished after sunset.

The same system bringing this wind is responsible for the light showers that crossed our area Friday. This actually nicely dampened areas around the Creek Fire. Air is spectacularly cleaner Saturday thanks to the fresh air ushered in by this disturbance. Haze will start building again from here.

Fresno reached a high of 87 degrees Saturday.

Temperatures are below average and stay within a few degrees of average all week. The average high is 90 degrees.+