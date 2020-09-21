Valley air quality worsens

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Smoke is again building in the Valley after a disturbance cleared the air Saturday.

Another weak disturbance will help clear our air once again Tuesday and Wednesday. Until then, smoke from nearby wildfires continues to build.

Fresno reached a high of 90 degrees Sunday afternoon, which is the average high for this time of year.

Monday will be the warmest day this week with a forecast high of 94 degrees.

Temperatures will stay a degree or so below average through the rest of the week. Warming returns next Sunday.

Fall begins Tuesday!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com