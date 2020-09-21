Valley air quality worsens

Smoke is again building in the Valley after a disturbance cleared the air Saturday.

Another weak disturbance will help clear our air once again Tuesday and Wednesday. Until then, smoke from nearby wildfires continues to build.

Fresno reached a high of 90 degrees Sunday afternoon, which is the average high for this time of year.

Monday will be the warmest day this week with a forecast high of 94 degrees.

Temperatures will stay a degree or so below average through the rest of the week. Warming returns next Sunday.

Fall begins Tuesday!