Unsettled weather returns Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to Central California Monday. It rained lightly in a few parts of the Valley Sunday. There were several dozen lightning strikes in the high Sierra Nevada in Tulare County.

Chances return Monday. Perhaps a little less activity may be expected but there will again be enough energy to potentially turn Valley showers into thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the West Side Hills, Sierra Foothills, Sierra Nevada and Kern County Mountains from midday Sunday through Monday afternoon. Lightning from dry thunderstorms could spark new wildfires.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect until 5:00 PM Monday.

Cloudy skies kept temperatures somewhat cooler in Fresno on Sunday, although Madera reached 103 degrees.