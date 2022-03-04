The first of two storm systems in as many days is crossing California. Today’s is to our south, bringing showers to Central California with the heaviest activity to our south.

The next storm system drops down from the north, bringing cooler temperatures and dropping snow levels below 5,000 feet.

Here’s a look at precipitation totals for the next two days:

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 PM Saturday covering much of the Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Tulare County. Expect 7 to 13 inches of snow in the Sierra Nevada with wind gusts as strong as 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Cold wind chills as low as -20 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Clouds will clear the second half of the weekend and temperatures will gradually warm once again through the week ahead.