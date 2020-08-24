Thick smoke remains in the Valley

Heavy smoke continues through at least Tuesday.

Much of it is from the SCU Lightning Complex just north of San Luis Reservoir. It has burned 343,965 acres and is 10% contained.

The smoke was thick enough to keep the sun from warming us into the hundreds, today. It will likely limit highs to the upper-90s all this week.

Some thunderstorms in the Sierra brought a couple dozen lightning strikes this afternoon. No fires have yet been detected from these lightning strikes but days can often pass before fires are detected in remote areas.

Thunderstorms are possible the next few afternoons in mountain areas.