Thick smoke and 100+ highs by week’s end

Air quality is still slowly improving in the Valley after that onshore flow of fresh air helped sweep away a great deal of smoke Saturday. The flow of fresh air is now fairly weak but new wildfire smoke is no longer getting directed into the Valley and this is allowing for more gradual improvement. Expect hazy conditions today and with the cleanest air all week by Tomorrow.

Then thick smoke and triple digit highs return by the week’s end.

As for today, we’re looking at very similar conditions to Monday. Temperatures are running a degree or so cooler. Fresno reached a high temperature of 94 degrees Monday afternoon.

Fresno will reach a high of 93 degrees this afternoon.

