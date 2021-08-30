Temperatures cooling, smoke clearing

A major cooldown begins in Central California.

Fresno reached a high of 107 Monday afternoon. That’s after a high of 106 Sunday and 104 Saturday.

Highs will be about 5 or 6 degrees cooler Tuesday, dropping another 6 or 7 degrees for Wednesday. An influx of fresh, clear air will help to sweep wildfire smoke trapped in the Central Valley.

There have been 61 days at or above 100 degrees in Fresno this year. The average is 38. The record is 63. I’m expecting Fresno to reach 101 tomorrow — day 62. Temperatures will be below 100 the rest of the week. But I wouldn’t count on the 1984 record standing. Next Tuesday may be our day 63.