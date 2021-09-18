Strong winds prompt Red Flag Warning

Sequoia, Central Sierra under Red Flag Warning

Critical fire weather forecast for mountain areas where wildfires already burn uncontrolled.

Portions of the Central and Southern Sierra Nevada are under a Red Flag Warning. This includes Sequoia National Park, the areas of the KNP Complex and Windy Fire where fire weather will be critical.

A Red Flag Warning or Fire Weather Warning is issued when weather conditions contribute to extreme fire behavior — usually a combination of factors like strong winds, low humidity and heat.

We will have windy conditions this evening and tomorrow evening when gusts of some 45 miles per hour out of the northwest may accompany the passage of a dry storm system.

Strong winds, dry fuels and low humidity increase the chance of rapid fire spread and dangerous fire behavior.

Meanwhile, temperatures are some of the lowest we’ve seen in some time. Temperatures have reached 86 degrees in Fresno so far Saturday and will be even cooler Sunday making for comfortable fall-like weather. They’ll actually return to the upper-90s by the real start of fall Wednesday.