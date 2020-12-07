Strong mountain winds tonight

A High Wind Warning is in effect for mountain areas near Yosemite National Park and Kings Canyon National Park.
This High Wind Warning lasts until 10:00 p.m. Monday.
A Red Flag Warning will also be in effect for mountain areas Monday and Tuesday.
A dry, cold area of low pressure is passing.
Fresno reached a high of 64 degrees Sunday afternoon. The average high is 57 degrees.
Temperatures will be at or near freezing in parts of the Valley (and mountains) overnight.
Highs Monday will be similar to Sunday.
The forecast remains dry this week. A strong storm system with ample rain and snow may arrive at the start of next week.