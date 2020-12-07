Strong mountain winds tonight

A High Wind Warning is in effect for mountain areas near Yosemite National Park and Kings Canyon National Park.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Yosemite to Kings Canyon National Park from 10 PM PST tonight until 10 PM PST Monday night. A High Wind Warning means that a hazardous, high wind event is expected. Damaging wind gusts will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be perilous, particularly for high profile vehicles.

This High Wind Warning lasts until 10:00 p.m. Monday.

A Red Flag Warning will also be in effect for mountain areas Monday and Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountains from 4 AM PST Monday until 6 PM PST Tuesday. The combination of very dry fuels, gusty winds, and low relative humidity values can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A dry, cold area of low pressure is passing.

Fresno reached a high of 64 degrees Sunday afternoon. The average high is 57 degrees.

Temperatures will be at or near freezing in parts of the Valley (and mountains) overnight.

Highs Monday will be similar to Sunday.

The forecast remains dry this week. A strong storm system with ample rain and snow may arrive at the start of next week.