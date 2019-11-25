Strong, gusty winds will start to subside

Strong winds in the Central Valley have prompted a number of weather alerts this afternoon.
Expect winds to slowly subside through the evening.
Most wind-based weather alerts are in effect until 7:00 pm.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Warning because of the thick dust kicked up by these winds.
The Air Quality Warning is in effect until midnight.
The Valley Air District has issued an Air Quality Alert for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and the Valley portion of Kern Counties starting this afternoon through this evening due to blowing dust caused by windy conditions. Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infection. In people with heart disease, short-term exposure to particle pollution has been linked to heart attacks and arrhythmias, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Children and elderly people are also more susceptible to consequences of high particulate levels. Stay indoors if possible. Avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activities to reduce the affects of unhealthy air.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=hnx&wwa=air%20quality%20alert
Dry, windy conditions have also prompted a Red Flag — or Fire Weather — Warning for very high portions of the Sierra Nevada to our east.
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 226… * AFFECTED AREA…In California…Fire weather zone 226. * TIMING…Northwest winds will spread down the Owens Valley this morning and continue into early evening before gusts decrease to less than 35 mph. * WIND…North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * HUMIDITY…13 to 16 percent. * IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=hnx&wwa=red%20flag%20warning
Winds have prompted alerts to the east and west of Fresno today.
There’s a High Wind Warning in the high Sierra Nevada and areas to our east.
In the Valley, a Wind Advisory continues for the west side including the I-5 corridor.
…A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TONIGHT… …FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM PST TONIGHT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY MORNING… * WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. For the Wind Advisory, sustained northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts near 40 mph. * WHERE…San Joaquin Confluence and Western San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, valid from 2 AM PST tonight until 9 AM PST Tuesday morning. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST tonight. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles, such as campers and tractor trailers. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For the Wind Advisory, highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 33, Highway 41, Highway 46, and Highway 198. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For the wind advisory, use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For the freeze warning, bring pets indoors. Wrap outdoor plumbing to insulate pipes. Cover sensitive, exposed vegetation.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=hnx&wwa=wind%20advisory