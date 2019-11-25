Strong, gusty winds will start to subside

Strong winds in the Central Valley have prompted a number of weather alerts this afternoon.

Valley winds at 3:00 pm

Expect winds to slowly subside through the evening.

Most wind-based weather alerts are in effect until 7:00 pm.

Valley visibility at 3:00 pm

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Warning because of the thick dust kicked up by these winds.

The Air Quality Warning is in effect until midnight.

The Valley Air District has issued an Air Quality Alert for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and the Valley portion of Kern Counties starting this afternoon through this evening due to blowing dust caused by windy conditions. Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infection. In people with heart disease, short-term exposure to particle pollution has been linked to heart attacks and arrhythmias, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Children and elderly people are also more susceptible to consequences of high particulate levels. Stay indoors if possible. Avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activities to reduce the affects of unhealthy air. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=hnx&wwa=air%20quality%20alert

Dry, windy conditions have also prompted a Red Flag — or Fire Weather — Warning for very high portions of the Sierra Nevada to our east.

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 226… * AFFECTED AREA…In California…Fire weather zone 226. * TIMING…Northwest winds will spread down the Owens Valley this morning and continue into early evening before gusts decrease to less than 35 mph. * WIND…North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * HUMIDITY…13 to 16 percent. * IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=hnx&wwa=red%20flag%20warning

Winds have prompted alerts to the east and west of Fresno today.

There’s a High Wind Warning in the high Sierra Nevada and areas to our east.

In the Valley, a Wind Advisory continues for the west side including the I-5 corridor.