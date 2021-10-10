Strong, gusty winds will likely cause problems Monday

Strong, dangerous winds arrive Monday. Expect sustained (from the) northwest winds of 20-40 mph with gusts possibly reaching 60 mph.

This is strong enough to break branches off some trees and possibly cause power failures.

Winds will be strongest along the center and western side of the Valley in the late afternoon and early evening.

Winds will be strongest in different parts of the Valley at different times of day:

This is from a low pressure system passing along the other side of the Sierra Nevada. This position means rain and snow amounts will be quite low. There will be afternoon snow flurries in the Sierra Nevada with little accumulation. Strong winds are always a wildfire concern, especially downslope because the change in pressure has a warming and drying effect. The good news is that temperatures will be cooler.

A Fire Weather Warning is already in-place because these winds can make any fires spread very quickly.

Fresno reached a high of 76 degrees Sunday. Saturday’s high was 72.

The average high this time of year is 82 degrees.

Valley highs will be in the 60s Monday.

Breezy conditions Monday morning will make overnight lows feel even cooler, too.

Areas of strongest wind gusts will move from Central to Southern California Monday evening.