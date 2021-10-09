Strong, dangerous winds Monday

Strong, dangerous winds arrive Monday.

In the meantime, it is a beautiful weekend.

The air is still crisp and clean since yesterday’s rain — 0.40″ in Fresno!

There are some showers along the Central Coast today but none in our area.

Highs stay in the 70s today and tomorrow with mainly clear skies.



The next significant weather system arrives Monday. This low is situated on the other side of the Sierra Nevada, which makes potential for rain and snow quite low. However, this is a classic setup for gusty downslope winds. Strong winds are always a wildfire concern, especially downslope because the change in pressure has a warming and drying effect. The good news is that overall temperatures are staying cool. (They’ll actually get even cooler Monday.)

Unfortunately, very little rain fell on the KNP Complex and Windy Fires yesterday. Winds may begin tomorrow night and possibly gust with damaging force! A High Wind Watch has already been issued for Monday and covers much of the Valley. Expect northwest winds of 20-40 MPH and wind gusts of 60 MPH are possible. This is enough to knock down tree branches, mess with power lines and cause power failures. I could see a concurrent Fire Weather Warning getting issued because of these winds. They can spread fire fast.



Take some deep breaths while conditions are calm and clear!