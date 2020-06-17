Streak of 100s on the way

Temperatures are still cool today thanks to a passing disturbance. But the cool weather won’t last much longer.



Fresno reached a high of 85 degrees Tuesday afternoon, cooler than Monday’s high of 91 degrees.

Temperatures cooled significantly this past weekend with the arrival of a windy disturbance Friday.

Fresno reached a high of 79 degrees Saturday and 86 Sunday.



Tomorrow will be warmer. Expect a high of 90 degrees Wednesday.

This is still below the average high of 92 degrees for this time of year.



Expect continued warming through the rest of the week.



Highs will be near 100 degrees Thursday and past 100 for the weekend.