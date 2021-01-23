Stormy week begins

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nearly 1/2″ rain in Fresno Saturday.

We have a couple storms systems ahead. There’s a good one tomorrow and a super-strong one midweek.


This first one arrives Sunday afternoon. We could see 1/4 to 1/2″ rain here in the Valley.
Snow levels will be as low as 1,500 feet with accumulation of 3-6 inches down to 3,000 and up to a foot above 5,000 feet. This is quite low.

A winter weather advisory for the Sierra Nevada goes into effect at 4:00 PM Sunday lasting through 4:00 PM Monday.
I think this will be strong enough to cause problems on the Grapevine.

Wednesday’s storm system comes on an atmospheric river, which sets us up for a deluge!
It’s still early to know for sure but I’m thinking upwards of an inch of rain on the Valley floor. Whew! Yes, there will probably be flooding. Easily waist-high snow in the Sierra, too. It’s like our winter weather will come all at once!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com