Stormy week begins

Nearly 1/2″ rain in Fresno Saturday.

We have a couple storms systems ahead. There’s a good one tomorrow and a super-strong one midweek.



This first one arrives Sunday afternoon. We could see 1/4 to 1/2″ rain here in the Valley.

Snow levels will be as low as 1,500 feet with accumulation of 3-6 inches down to 3,000 and up to a foot above 5,000 feet. This is quite low.



A winter weather advisory for the Sierra Nevada goes into effect at 4:00 PM Sunday lasting through 4:00 PM Monday.

I think this will be strong enough to cause problems on the Grapevine.

Wednesday’s storm system comes on an atmospheric river, which sets us up for a deluge!

It’s still early to know for sure but I’m thinking upwards of an inch of rain on the Valley floor. Whew! Yes, there will probably be flooding. Easily waist-high snow in the Sierra, too. It’s like our winter weather will come all at once!