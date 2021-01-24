Stormy weather this week

Several winter storms pass this week.

The first delivers 1/4 to 1/2″ rain in the Valley through Monday morning.

Fresno will be about 39 or 40 degrees at 9:00 AM but temperatures up at cloud level will be below freezing. This is showing some precipitation will reach the ground before fully melting. It’s not the picture of snow you have in your head but it’s still cool.



Snow levels will be as low as 1,500 feet with accumulation of 3-6 inches down to 3,000 and up to a foot above 5,000 feet. This is quite low.

A winter weather advisory for the Sierra Nevada is in effect until 4:00 PM Monday.

I think this will be strong enough to cause problems on the Grapevine.

Wednesday’s storm system comes on an atmospheric river, which sets us up for a deluge!

It’s still early to know for sure but I’m thinking upwards of an inch of rain on the Valley floor. Whew! Yes, there will probably be flooding. Easily waist-high snow in the Sierra, too. It’s like our winter weather will come all at once!