Storms and snow ahead

A storm system arrives at the end of the weekend. Windy and wet conditions are possible north of Fresno starting Sunday evening.

















The storm system will bring the possibility of thunderstorms and low snow in the Sierra Nevada Monday and Tuesday.



Winds are picking up ahead of the approaching storm system. Expect gusty conditions along the west side of the San Joaquin Valley and in high elevations.



Precipitation totals will be generally be light with .15″ possible in Fresno and much more in higher elevations.



Snow will fall above 7,000 feet with up to half a foot of accumulation in general and up to a foot of snow in higher elevations.