Storms and snow ahead

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A storm system arrives at the end of the weekend. Windy and wet conditions are possible north of Fresno starting Sunday evening.

The storm system will bring the possibility of thunderstorms and low snow in the Sierra Nevada Monday and Tuesday.


Winds are picking up ahead of the approaching storm system. Expect gusty conditions along the west side of the San Joaquin Valley and in high elevations.


Precipitation totals will be generally be light with .15″ possible in Fresno and much more in higher elevations.


Snow will fall above 7,000 feet with up to half a foot of accumulation in general and up to a foot of snow in higher elevations.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know