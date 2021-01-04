Storm system will bring precipitation Fresno north

The tail-end of a storm system will brush our area Monday. There will be rain and snow Fresno north with amounts south of Fresno limited.

Snow levels are moderately high at about 7,000 feet, though a wintery mix will fall as low as 6,000 feet.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory set for Monday for areas surrounding Yosemite National Park.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued this Advisory for Monday:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Central Sierra Nevada above 7000 feet from 10 AM PST Monday until midnight PST Monday night. Expect accumulations of 6 to 11 inches above 7000 feet. Winds will gust around 50 mph on exposed ridgetops and near the crest. Motorists should anticipate travel delays and slick, hazardous road conditions, as well as the potential for road closures. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle. National Weather Service, Hanford

A chance for showers returns late Wednesday into Thursday and unsettled weather continues from the end of the workweek into the weekend.

As for the immediate future, here’s the latest temperatures expected Monday: