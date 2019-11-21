Storm brings Sierra snow, cooler weather for the Valley

Light amounts to a few inches of snow fell in the Central Sierra Nevada Tuesday night and Wednesday.

In general, snow was heavier south.

The Valley stayed dry for the most part. One exception is Porterville, which received more moderate rainfall as it moved down the mountains.

Although dry, this storm system dropped Valley temperatures significantly.

Highs were much closer to average for this time of year.

Showers and mountain snow will diminish Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Expect fairly quiet conditions until midweek next week. A potent storm system is expected to arrive just before Thanksgiving!