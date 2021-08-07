Still smoky Sunday, but not as thick

Very thick wildfire smoke brought particulate matter readings to Level 5 (Very Unhealthy) in Fresno Saturday. Conditions are improving as the thickest areas of smoke are getting pushed to the east side of the valley as somewhat cleaner and fresher air moves in.

Expect smoke in the air Sunday and Monday but not at levels seen Saturday.

The smoke kept temperatures from rising past 100 degrees Saturday afternoon. Fresno would have been a few degrees warmer without the smoke.

Smoke also has an insulating effect at night, often resulting it warmer overnight lows.

