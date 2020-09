Expect some clearing with fresher air moving into the Valley overnight into Monday. This will push much of the smoke that has gathered in the Valley to the east.

Fresno reached 90 degrees Sunday afternoon under smoky skies. The average high this time of year is 92 degrees.

Expect highs near this average for the first half of the week before cooling somewhat after midweek.

There is a slight chance for a shower or storm in the mountains Friday.