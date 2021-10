On Sunday, fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) from wildfire smoke reached some of the highest levels seen this year in Fresno.

The smoke is mainly from the KNP Complex and Windy Fire.

High-resolution satellite video showing smoke rising from the KNP Complex and Windy Fire and twisting and turning in the air across the Central Valley. (GOES 17 Mesoscale 1 Visible 0.5km / 1 min.)

Our area is under an Air Quality Alert until 11AM Monday.

And although, cooler, cleaner air starts to move in Monday morning expect significant improvement across the Central Valley to take time — perhaps more than a day.

The thick smoke held down temperatures Sunday.