Smoke makes air unhealthy, keeps temperatures cooler

Thick wildfire smoke is making Valley air unhealthy.

Air quality sensors show high levels of particulate matter in the air.

Though skies may look overcast, there are very few clouds up above the smoke. This effectively blocks the heating of the sun and will result in lower high temperatures in the Valley today.

Fresno reached a high of 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

At 11:00 AM Thursday, Fresno is three degrees cooler than 11:00 AM Wednesday.

