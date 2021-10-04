Smoke in Fresno will take until noon Tuesday to clear

We’ll see some brief improvement from extreme levels of smoke in our air air later today, however at best it will still be quite poor. Fine particulate matter levels in our air are in the highest very unhealthy category. We’re watching some fresh air beginning to move in and sweep the smoky air east, although real relief is going to take some time, likely until noon Tuesday.

On Sunday, fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) from wildfire smoke reached some of the highest levels seen this year in Fresno. Today is on-track

The smoke is mainly from the KNP Complex and Windy Fire.

Our area is under an Air Quality Alert until 11AM. And although, cooler, cleaner air starts to move in Monday morning expect significant improvement across the Central Valley to take time — perhaps more than a day. Our computer models show it may take until noon Tuesday before significant clearing reaches Fresno. Thick smoke held down temperatures yesterday and will likely do the same today.