Smoke and heat into next week

Smoke from the Mineral Fire in western Fresno County continues to spread over the Valley in waves.

Although winds are fairly light, a dinnertime direction shift brought thicker smoke to Fresno Saturday evening. Expect the same Sunday.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Monday afternoons high in the Sierra Nevada. These will be small but possibly strong.

Sunday will be warmer than Saturday by a degree or so. Temperatures cool a few degrees below average through the middle of the workweek before returning to the hundreds next weekend. The average high this time of year for Fresno is 99 degrees.