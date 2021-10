Cool, stagnant nights are leading to fog in the Valley. A layering-effect in the Valley is causing pollutants like fireplace smoke to remain thick at ground level.

Visibility may be as low as 800 feet Saturday morning, thickest around sunrise.

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend and the week ahead. Fresno reached a high of 78 degrees Friday. Highs the entire week ahead will be in the 60s and low 70s.

The average high this time of year is 73 degrees.