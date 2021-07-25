Showers, storms Monday

A surge of monsoon moisture is raising chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area, especially in the mountains.

Instability will create conditions favorable for turning showers into thunderstorms. These bring the threat of lightning starting new wildfires. Heavy rain is possible in isolated areas, too. These may develop gusty winds as well. The best chances for the storms are in the mountains in the afternoon and evening hours Monday but there’s at least a small chance at virtually every day this week. See the Sierra Nevada 7-Day Forecast.

Fresno reached a high of 103 degrees Sunday afternoon. Monday will be considerably cooler, yet more humid than we are used to.