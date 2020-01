Unsettled weather to our north brings a chance of a few showers and snow showers tonight.

Expect little or no accumulation.

However, the restless weather will help limit fog formation tonight.

Dense morning fog will likely be a problem after tomorrow.

In the meantime, its absence has allowed the sun to warm afternoon temperatures into the 60s.

Wet weather returns late this weekend with moderate rain showers in the Valley and snow in the Sierra.