Precipitation totals from this last storm system were highly varied.

Fresno: 0.02″

Merced: 0.40″

Madera: 0.06″

Lemoore: 0.18″

Bass Lake: 0.47″

Mariposa: 0.39″

Yosemite Village: 0.31″

China Peak: 1″ Snow

The week ahead is dry with warming virtually every day. Highs near 90-degrees will likely set new records.