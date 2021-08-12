Scorching highs this weekend and more mountain thunderstorms

The heat is very serous once again in the western United States.

Valley highs will continue in the triple digits. Fresno will see overnight lows as warm as 77 degrees.

Counting today (Thursday) Fresno has reached 53 days of 100 degrees or warmer in 2021. The average is 38.

Ten more days at 100 or warmer will set the record for the most in a year. The record is 63 days in 1984.

Fresno reached a high of 105 degrees Thursday afternoon.

The average high this time of year is 97 degrees. Overnight lows are very warm, as well.

Chances for monsoon mountain thunderstorms return each afternoon and evening through the weekend.

A very hot weekend is on the way with 105 expected Saturday and 107 Sunday, which will be the warmest day next week. Overnight lows will stay very warm, too.