An intense warmup begins Wednesday, while temperatures are already running several degrees above average.

Wednesday will be 10-15 degrees above average.

Strengthening high pressure pushes temperatures some 20-25 degrees above average Thursday and Friday.

These highs in the 90s will set new records.

The record high temperature for Thursday is 94 degrees and Friday’s is 95 degrees. Expect temperatures to reach at least 96 degrees in Fresno those days.