That same storm system that cooled us down yesterday and today (and tomorrow) is still bringing strong gusty winds to our southeast including near the Grapevine.



A wind advisory continues in eastern Kern County all the way up to the Grapevine until 5am Tuesday morning.



Warming begins Wednesday although it we’re already above-average. Wednesday will be 10-15 degrees above average.



Strengthening high pressure pushes temperatures some 20-25 degrees above average Thursday and Friday. These highs in the 90s will set new seconds.



This weekend will not be quite so hot.