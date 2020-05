Average temperatures for late May this Saturday, but the heat turns up fast! We’ll see a high near 100-degrees Memorial Day with highs close to 110 by Thursday!



A strengthening ridge of high pressure means hot and dry weather this week. Each day will get warmer.



An excessive heat watch goes into effect on Tuesday and continues through Thursday when valley temperatures may reach past 108 degrees.



Still hot but not as hot for Friday and the weekend ahead.