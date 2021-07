Fresno reached 114 degrees Sunday afternoon. It’s a new record. The previous record of 110 for this date has been on the books since the 1800s. 115 is the warmest temperature ever recorded in Fresno.

Monday’s forecast is a slightly-cooler 110. The record is 109.

We’ll also start the day with very warm temperatures.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues until 9:00 PM Monday.